Japan's Nitori eyes opening stores in Philippines, Thailand

TOKYO -- Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings plans to further utilize its regional strengths in supply chains and human resources to expand in Southeast Asia, following an uphill battle in the U.S. market.

After opening its first stores in Malaysia and Singapore in 2022, the company is investigating opportunities to open stores in countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea, said President and COO Toshiyuki Shirai in an interview with Nikkei Asia, after making an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television on Friday.