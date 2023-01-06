ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Retail

Japan's Nitori eyes opening stores in Philippines, Thailand

Furniture retailer leverages strong supply chains for Asia expansion: president

After opening its first stores in Malaysia and Singapore in 2022, Nitori is investigating opportunities in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea, according to President and COO Toshiyuki Shirai. (Source photos by Sayumi Take and Tsukasa Hadano)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

TOKYO -- Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings plans to further utilize its regional strengths in supply chains and human resources to expand in Southeast Asia, following an uphill battle in the U.S. market.

After opening its first stores in Malaysia and Singapore in 2022, the company is investigating opportunities to open stores in countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea, said President and COO Toshiyuki Shirai in an interview with Nikkei Asia, after making an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television on Friday.

