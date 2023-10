TOKYO -- At Bangkok's Central World mall on one September weekend, about 70 shoppers queued up in front of Japanese furniture retailer Nitori's new store -- its first in Thailand. At one point it was a 40-minute wait just to enter.

The store opened in late August as part of Nitori's Asia-focused overseas expansion, which billionaire Chairman Akio Nitori sees as a chance to maintain a streak of sales growth that has lasted more than three decades.