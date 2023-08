TOKYO -- Japanese apparel chain Workman will bring its women's clothing and outdoor gear to other parts of Asia, after opening a flagship store in Okinawa to survey popular styles among foreign tourists.

Workman plans to debut its first international store in Taiwan by 2027. The company, originally a purveyor of factory work gear, also will offer its products in mainland China, primarily through online platforms. It aims to generate about 10% of sales outside Japan in 2030.