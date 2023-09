TOKYO -- Japan's retail sector anticipates a wave of Chinese visitors during China's National Day holiday season, which began Friday, but concerns remain over whether consumption will keep up.

China's Mid-Autumn Festival comes right before the National Day period beginning Oct. 1, resulting in an eight-day holiday. This will be the first long holiday after China eased outbound travel in August, allowing group travel to countries such as the U.S., Japan and South Korea to resume.