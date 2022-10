TOKYO -- A household name in Japan for upscale groceries, Seijo Ishii is taking its first step toward going global with a planned two-week pop-up shop in the heart of Singapore.

The new location will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17 at the Isetan Scotts department store under plans announced this month. It will mark the Yokohama-based supermarket operator's first store outside Japan.