Muji-esque retailer Miniso valued at $6bn in New York IPO

GUANGZHOU -- Miniso Group Holding, a Chinese operator of variety stores with a Japanese aesthetic, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in an share sale that valued it at more than $6 billion.

The retailer sold 3.04 million American depositary shares Thursday at $20 each in its initial public offering, raising $608 million that will go toward expanding the chain as well as other investments such as improvements to its distribution network.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, together with a private equity firm, invested 1 billion yuan ($148 million at current rates) in Miniso in September 2018. Tencent owns 4.8% of the company after the IPO.

The shares ended the trading day up slightly at $20.88.

Miniso operates more than 4,200 stores in over 80 markets worldwide, selling a wide range of goods including stationery, cosmetics and candy, mostly priced at less than 50 yuan, or about $7.40.

Its lineup of more than 8,000 products includes collaborations with such brands as Disney and Hello Kitty. The brand has won a following among millennials in China, where it has about 2,500.

"Our mission is to enable every person in the world to easily enjoy a high-quality lifestyle," Miniso founder and CEO Ye Guofu said at a ceremony in Guangzhou, where the company is based, to mark the listing.

The stores have been compared the Muji chain of no-frills home goods stores run by Japan's Ryohin Keikaku. Similarities have also been noted between Miniso's logo and that of Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casualwear.

Miniso reported a net loss of $36.8 million for the fiscal year ended in June on a 4.4% drop in revenue to $1.27 billion, due in part to the cost of opening new stores. Improving profitability remains a challenge for the company, which reportedly has a thinner gross profit margin than competing retailers.