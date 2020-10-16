ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

Muji-esque retailer Miniso valued at $6bn in New York IPO

Tencent-backed Chinese lifestyle chain brings in $600m for expansion

Miniso marked its New York IPO on Thursday with an event at its Guangzhou headquarters.
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Miniso Group Holding, a Chinese operator of variety stores with a Japanese aesthetic, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in an share sale that valued it at more than $6 billion.

The retailer sold 3.04 million American depositary shares Thursday at $20 each in its initial public offering, raising $608 million that will go toward expanding the chain as well as other investments such as improvements to its distribution network.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, together with a private equity firm, invested 1 billion yuan ($148 million at current rates) in Miniso in September 2018. Tencent owns 4.8% of the company after the IPO.

The shares ended the trading day up slightly at $20.88.

Miniso operates more than 4,200 stores in over 80 markets worldwide, selling a wide range of goods including stationery, cosmetics and candy, mostly priced at less than 50 yuan, or about $7.40.

Its lineup of more than 8,000 products includes collaborations with such brands as Disney and Hello Kitty. The brand has won a following among millennials in China, where it has about 2,500.

"Our mission is to enable every person in the world to easily enjoy a high-quality lifestyle," Miniso founder and CEO Ye Guofu said at a ceremony in Guangzhou, where the company is based, to mark the listing.

The stores have been compared the Muji chain of no-frills home goods stores run by Japan's Ryohin Keikaku. Similarities have also been noted between Miniso's logo and that of Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casualwear.

Miniso reported a net loss of $36.8 million for the fiscal year ended in June on a 4.4% drop in revenue to $1.27 billion, due in part to the cost of opening new stores. Improving profitability remains a challenge for the company, which reportedly has a thinner gross profit margin than competing retailers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close