Muji promotes Xinjiang cotton as Chinese netizens lash rivals

SHANGHAI -- Japanese fashion retailer Muji said on Thursday that its stores in China will continue to carry products made with Xinjiang cotton, separating itself from the uproar by Chinese netizens calling for a boycott of H&M and other foreign brands.

Muji's comments come after rival H&M's products were dropped on Wednesday by Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce platform Tmall and other online marketplace operators, including JD.com and Pinduoduo. That followed a social media post on the same day by the Communist Youth League, the CCP's youth wing, rebuking the Swedish retailer's statement in 2020 against the use of Xinjiang cotton.

"We did not reject Xinjiang cotton, and our company has been using Xinjiang cotton," Muji's representative in China was quoted as saying by the Chinese-language edition of The Global Times, a publication affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

The company's apparel with the label "Xinjiang cotton" were clearly displayed on Tmall on Thursday. It is not clear if Muji is also using Xinjiang cotton for clothes sold in Japan and other countries.

China is an important market for Muji, which recorded 17% of its total sales from the country during March to November in fiscal 2019. Muji had 274 stores in mainland China as of August 2020.

China has been embroiled in a war of words after the U.S., the EU, the U.K. and Canada issued a joint statement on Monday reiterating their allegations of Beijing's human rights violations involving China's Uyghur Muslim minority in the western region of Xinjiang.

These Western governments say China's extensive program of repression includes severe restrictions on religious freedoms, the use of forced labor, mass detention in internment camps, forced sterilizations and the concerted destruction of the Uyghur heritage. Beijing has denied those allegations.

Chinese internet users are calling for boycotts of other major foreign brands, including Nike, Adidas, GAP, Uniqlo, New Balance and Fila.

Statements issued by those companies indicating their stance against sourcing products from Xinjiang were circulated on Weibo with one user, with the name of "Red store owner," writing "Boycott these products, withdraw from China." Another user wrote: "What are all of these rubbish tricks. Quickly, get out of China."

The state-run People's Daily's "I support Xinjiang cotton" hashtag topped the Chinese microblog Weibo with 85 million views by midday on Thursday.

On its website, Nike said it was concerned with reports of forced labor in Xinjiang and confirmed that none of its products were sourced from the autonomous region.

"We have been conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential forced labor risks related to employment of Uyghurs, or other ethnic minorities from [Xinjiang]," the statement said. The U.S. brand said it had strengthened audit protocols to identify potential forced labor and that an ongoing study has not found evidence of employment of Uyghurs in the region.

Wang Yibo, a Chinese singer who also is Nike's brand ambassador, issued a statement through his agent on Thursday saying that he has ceased all collaboration with Nike with immediate effect. "We resist any statement or action that smear China. The dignity of the country cannot be violated and we resolutely safeguard the nation's interest," the statement said.

Chinese sportswear brand Anta said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn from the Better Cotton Initiative, a Switzerland- and U.K.-based nonprofit organization that is promoting good practices involving cotton production. Anta owns brands that include Fila, Wilson and Suunto.

Following a review of cotton sourcing in Xinjiang, the initiative said in October that it would cease all field-level activities in the region over sustained allegations of forced labor.

It is unclear if any of the foreign brands will be affected by such calls for boycotts. Nike, for instance, was caught in another social media storm over China's protest against the National Basketball Association in North America due to a player's comment over the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

Additional reporting by Akane Okutsu in Tokyo.