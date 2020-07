TOKYO -- The U.S. unit of Ryohin Keikaku, Japanese home goods chain Muji operator, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, joining a list of collapsed retailers that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

It marks the first time for a major Japanese retailer to apply for Chapter 11 due to the impact of the coronavirus. The company is aiming for reconstruction through legal procedures.