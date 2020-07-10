Muji's US arm files for Chapter 11 as COVID hits sales

TOKYO -- Ryohin Keikaku, operator of Japanese home goods chain Muji, announced on Friday that its U.S. unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the same day, joining a list of collapsed retailers that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had total debt of $64 million at the time of the filing.

It marks the first time for a major Japanese retailer to apply for Chapter 11 due to the impact of the coronavirus. The company is aiming for reconstruction through legal procedures.

Muji entered the U.S. market in 2006. The American unit has annual sales of 11 billion yen ($102 million) and operates 18 stores. The company was burdened with heavy rents in the U.S., compounded by the impact of the coronavirus that forced the closure of stores.

The filing, however, is expected to have little effect on operations in other regions, including Japan.

Ryohin Keikaku's consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending February 2020 increased 7% year-on-year to 438.7 billion yen. Of that, overseas sales account for 40%, mainly in Asia including China. The company runs 556 stores outside of Japan.

In U.S., 200-year-old apparel retailer Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday. The company says it crumbled under the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.