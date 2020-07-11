ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Retail

Onward teams with e-tailer ZOZO to digitalize custom orders

Companies to use body shape data to sell jackets, pants and one-piece dresses

Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese apparel group Onward Holdings and online fashion retailer ZOZO will tie up in an effort to utilize digital technology in the manufacturing and selling of clothes, Nikkei has learned, a move that comes as the apparel industry is being hit hard by the coronavirus.

Using data covering one million different body shapes previously collected by ZOZO, the two companies will start selling custom made jackets and other items in August. The partnership could prompt other industry players to look to digital technology as a means to expand their business.

Besides jackets, the two companies will also sell pants for both men and women. They will also sell one-piece dresses.

