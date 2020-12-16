Overall pace of current shopping trends to speed up by 2025

LONDON -- Before Covid-19, retailing was moving towards a world in which people bought less in stores and more online, divided their purchases between luxury and discount, with less in between, and shopped more ethically. In 2025, the direction has not changed but the pace has quickened.

Consumers who have been forced to order online, or collect goods without entering stores, have learnt a lesson. Buying remotely will be even easier and more convenient by 2025, and the global share of e-commerce is likely to grow to about a quarter from this year's mid-teens.

The discount store packed with cheap goods, such as Don Quijote in Japan and Walmart in the US, will come under pressure: rather than packing into a small physical space, consumers will browse online. They will save their outings for fewer, more relaxing trips.

John Gapper, Financial Times Business columnist (Photo by Financial Times)

Generation Z, which abhors waste, wants to buy fewer things and trades clothes online, will have come of age. As it does, fast fashion will have to slow down and provide greater value, not just financially in cheap goods but environmentally in what it does for the planet.

The consumers of 2025 will be a careful crowd.