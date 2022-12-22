ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Retail

Philippine luxury retailer eyes record sales on revenge spending

SSI Group sells brands from Armani to Zara but fears inflation, recession

SSI Group, the Philippines' largest retailer of luxury brands, is headed for a banner year as consumers free of pandemic restrictions resume shopping. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines' largest retailer of luxury brands like Hermes and fast-fashion labels such as Zara is poised for record sales and profit this year, its president told Nikkei Asia, as shopping-starved Filipinos splashed out on fashion when the economy reopened from pandemic restrictions.

But SSI Group is just "cautiously optimistic" for 2023, as stubbornly high inflation threatens to increase expenses while a possible recession overseas could be problematic for its inventory, company President Anthony Huang said in an interview last week.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close