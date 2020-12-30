ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

Seven-Eleven hopes long-fresh rice balls take bite out of waste

Japan's top convenience store chain wants onigiri that sticks to shelves longer

Rice balls line the shelves at a Seven-Eleven Japan store. The chain sells over 2 billion of them each year. (Photo by Yoichi Iwata)
YUMA IKESHITA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Rice balls are a Japanese fast-food staple -- and fodder for competition among the country's convenience store chains. Now, the biggest of those companies wants to give its brand more staying power.

Seven-Eleven Japan is developing a way to roughly double the shelf life of these triangular or oval handfuls of rice, known as onigiri in Japanese, without adding preservatives.

Success would let Seven-Eleven halve the amount of unsold rice balls that the company throws away at a time of growing scrutiny on the industry's food waste. This matters for a chain that sells more than 2 billion onigiri a year in Japan.

Seven-Eleven has worked with food companies and other supply chain players to study how changes to preparation and packing can maintain freshness longer. The chain aims to introduce the longer-lasting rice balls in the year ending February 2022.

Seven-Eleven's onigiri now have a shelf life of about 18 hours from the time of preparation. Doubling that would let the company keep them on the shelf for about a day and a half.

The chain already uses some methods to maintain freshness, such as filling the inside of the packaging with nitrogen.

In 2018, Seven-Eleven succeeded in doubling the shelf life of some of its premade sandwiches to roughly one day.

Parent company Seven & i Holdings, Japan's second-largest retail group by sales, has committed to cutting food waste 75% by 2050, compared with fiscal 2013 levels.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close