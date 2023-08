TOKYO -- Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings will forgive around 90 billion yen ($617 million) of the roughly 160 billion yen it has lent to Sogo & Seibu, a department store unit slated for sale to U.S. investment fund Fortress Investment Group.

Seven & i is set to vote on Sogo & Seibu's sale at an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday. The deal is valued around 220 billion yen, 30 billion yen less than it was originally.