SHANGHAI/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Chinese online marketplace Temu is gaining ground fast in the U.S. with its eye-catching bargains, taking the fight to Amazon.com and fast-fashion rival Shein for American shoppers facing high inflation.

Temu, part of Chinese e-commerce group PDD Holdings, launched in the U.S. last September, and has since expanded into around 30 countries, including in Europe and South America. It recently added Japan and South Korea to the list.