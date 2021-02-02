Thai king's bank takes 26% of upscale grocer Dean & DeLuca

BANGKOK -- Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest banks in Thailand and whose largest individual shareholder is King Maha Vajiralongkorn, said Monday it has secured a 26.49% stake in upscale grocer Dean & DeLuca by converting debt held in the U.S.-based company.

The stake acquisition results from a debt-to-equity option exercised for a $45.83 million loan extended to Dean & DeLuca. The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court last March.

Thai property group Pace Development bought Dean & DeLuca in 2014 and placed the company under its Pace Food Retail subsidiary. But the parent's real estate operations caused finances to sour, leading to a business failure last April. Pace is undergoing a restructuring, and was unable to meet debt obligations.

On Monday, Pace reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Dean & DeLuca "has fully fulfilled conditions for completion of the business rehabilitation plan" stipulated by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pace Food Retail now owns 73.51% of Dean & DeLuca while Siam Commercial Bank owns the rest.

Pace has scaled down Dean & DeLuca's U.S. operations. The parent's business issues will not impact Dean & DeLuca locations in Japan, since the brand is managed locally by Welcome, a group company under the Tokyo-based retailer Oisix ra daichi.