ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Retail

Zozo tie-up offers digital bespoke tailoring to reverse fortunes

Virus-hit Muji USA files for bankruptcy protection $64m in debt

Storied apparel brand Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

FamilyMart to use remote-controlled robots to stock shelves

Retail

Thai mall operator plots expansion across Vietnam

Central to operate in 55 of the country's 63 provinces

A Central-operated store in Vietnam: The Thai group is accelerating its expansion into the neighboring market. (Photo courtesy of Central Group)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Central Retail plans a larger presence in Vietnam, looking to reach nearly 90% of the country's provinces in the next five years, as the company aims to reduce dependence on its home market.

Vietnam succeeded in containing the coronavirus early on, and suffered less of an economic blow from the pandemic compared with neighbors. Central Retail, an arm of Thai retail conglomerate Central Group, is eager to tap Vietnam's continued growth and economic potential.

"We will continuously seek opportunities for expansion and invest in Vietnam," Central Retail CEO Yol Phokasub said.

The retailer intends to have operations in 55 of Vietnam's 63 provinces and nationally run cities, up from the current 39. As part of Central's expansion, it will open six new GO! Mall locations and convert four Big C supermarkets into malls in the Southeast Asian country this year.

Central Retail operates 35 malls and about 230 supermarkets, electronics stores and other retailers in Vietnam. The country accounted for about 20% of total revenue in 2019, making it the largest market for the company after Thailand.

Read Next

Latest On Retail

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close