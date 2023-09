HONG KONG -- Big C Supercenter, one of the largest supermarket chains in Thailand, has expanded into Hong Kong, positioning its foray into the city as a steppingstone to mainland China. It is also eyeing a listing on the local stock market.

Aswin Techajareonvikul, president and CEO of Big C, who doubles as executive vice chairman of parent company Berli Jucker, told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday that "Hong Kong for us is definitely a gateway to China."