Thailand's Central to open luxury department store in Vienna

BANGKOK -- Thai retailer Central Group will open a new luxury department store in Vienna in 2024, tapping expertise gained from a booming tourism sector at home to tap a post-pandemic recovery in travel in Europe.

The eight-floor, roughly 20,000-sq.-meter space will be named Lamarr after famed Austrian-born actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr, according to plans announced Tuesday. It will house luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, as well as local clothing labels. The development will also include a hotel.