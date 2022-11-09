ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Retail

Thailand's Central to open luxury department store in Vienna

Retailer bets on recovery in European tourism with plans for Austrian debut

Named after Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, the department store will house luxury brands and Austrian clothing brands. (Rendering courtesy of Central Group)
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

BANGKOK -- Thai retailer Central Group will open a new luxury department store in Vienna in 2024, tapping expertise gained from a booming tourism sector at home to tap a post-pandemic recovery in travel in Europe.

The eight-floor, roughly 20,000-sq.-meter space will be named Lamarr after famed Austrian-born actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr, according to plans announced Tuesday. It will house luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, as well as local clothing labels. The development will also include a hotel.

