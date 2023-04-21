Tiffany enters Vietnam as world's richest man expands LVMH Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Tiffany has unveiled its first jewelry shop in Ho Chi Minh City, courting well-heeled Vietnamese in the latest expansion for the brand since it was taken over by LVMH.

With a soft opening on Friday, the 186-year-old jeweler has increased its presence in Asia, the top region by sales for parent group LVMH. Tiffany has a distributor in Hanoi but directly runs the Ho Chi Minh City store. After a price battle to acquire the U.S. company, France's LVMH has spent aggressively on Tiffany's global revamp, from a Beyonce ad blitz to a shift toward direct operations.