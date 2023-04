NEW YORK -- Tiffany has long offered products that dazzle the eyes, but the CEO of one of the world's most iconic jewelry retailers wants the company's newly refurbished flagship store in New York to dazzle the senses.

"This is our landmark. This is the ultimate incarnation of the brand," Anthony Ledru told Nikkei Asia about the midtown Manhattan store. "This is the most important place in terms of brand message and positioning."