NEW YORK -- ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, aims to leverage the streaming service's 150 million American users and its strength in viral videos to expand into the U.S. e-commerce market.

TikTok said on Tuesday it would bring the TikTok Shop service, already available in Asia and other regions, to the U.S. ByteDance, whose main revenue source has been advertising, is attempting to diversify its business.