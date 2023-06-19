Uniqlo, Zara owners face new Paris lawsuit over Uyghur forced labor

PARIS -- Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex and Skechers are among the retailers facing fresh allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other parts of China in a new lawsuit filed by The European Uyghur Institute in Paris.

The institute's president, Dilnur Reyhan, accuses multinationals that operate in Xinjiang of being "involved in the surveillance, the management and the construction of camps, as well as the overall monitoring of the Uyghur region." She blamed the retailers for turning a blind eye to human rights abuses and of benefiting from forced labor.