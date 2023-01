TOKYO -- Fast Retailing CEO Tadashi Yanai hopes the recent decision to raise wages by up to 40% helps Uniqlo and the company's other retailers break a staid status quo, he told Nikkei on Friday.

The casualwear brand announced that it would raise the annual salary of its 8,400 or so employees in Japan by up to around 40%, a rare move in a country where companies are generally reluctant to raise wages.