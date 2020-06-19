ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Retail

Uniqlo gains on Zara for apparel market cap crown

Chinese shoppers push online retail to new heights

Uniqlo's 'cool and dry' face mask to debut on June 19

How burgers taught a vendor to sell to Japan's budget fashionistas

Retail

Uniqlo flooded with customers for its 'cool and dry' masks

Consumers overwhelm servers while others put up with long lines and rain

Uniqlo on its website apologized for causing inconvenience.    © Reuters
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The much anticipated Friday release of Uniqlo's AIRism face masks met with massive demand online and off, as wannabe customers overwhelmed servers and stood in long lines as rain poured down outside of stores, prompting a flood of social media photos.

"There is currently a problem with the connection to our online store due to a large number of accesses from customers," Uniqlo says on its website. "We apologize for any inconvenience. Please wait a while and try to access the website later."

At Uniqlo's physical stores, customers were pictured standing in lines while hoisting umbrellas and waiting for stores to open. One photo showed dozens of customers in several lines inside a shopping mall.

A notice has been put up at stores instructing customers that they should first obtain a ticket, that they can only purchase one set of each size and the time they can trade in their tickets.

The masks are made of the same material used for the brand's AIRism underwear. The material is marketed as being cool and fast drying. The masks are made of three layers, one of which is a filter to block bacteria and pollen. Another layer blocks ultraviolet rays.

With summer's first big hit product on its hands, Fast Retailing is again hoping to demonstrate its ability to design products customers feel they need. The AIRism masks also reflect consumers' continued coronavirus concerns, weeks after the national state of emergency was fully lifted.

Customers can buy the AIRism masks in Uniqlo stores across Japan or via the company's website. The white masks come in small, medium and large. One package of three costs 990 yen ($9).

Uniqlo is not alone in Japan in having been overwhelmed with face mask demand.

Japanese electronics company Sharp released masks in April, at the height of the coronavirus crisis, and met with massive amounts of orders that overwhelmed its online shopping portal and forced the company to put sales on hold and introduce a lottery system.

Read Next

Latest On Retail

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close