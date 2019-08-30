ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Retail

Uniqlo opens first South Korea shops since flare-up with Japan

Fast fashion retailer's sales in South Korea down about 40% in July

AKANE OKUTSU and YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei Staff Writers
South Korea is one of fast Fast Retailing's biggest operations, third by number of Uniqlo stores after Japan and China.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing opened two new stores in the Suji district south of Seoul on Friday, its first new shops in South Korea since political tensions with Japan spiked in July.

The Japanese company opened a Uniqlo outlet and a store for sister brand GU in Lotte Mall Suji as planned despite talk that its business faces big obstacles in South Korea.

Local reports suggest sales at Uniqlo stores are falling and that the company is considering giving employees paid holidays. At an earnings briefing in July, Fast Retailing Director Takeshi Okazaki acknowledged boycotts are hurting sales, but the company denied a report about the holidays. Another executive said sales in the country were "down about 40% in July" and declined further in August. Many stores have few customers.

In July, public sentiment toward Japan soured in South Korea after the Japanese government removed the country from its list of preferred trade partners. Consumers are shunning well-known Japanese brands, including Uniqlo, camera maker Canon and Asahi, a brewer.

Despite this, Fast Retailing is pressing ahead with its expansion in South Korea. The company has three more store openings planned so far for September, including a third GU store.

South Korea is one of Fast Retailing's most important markets, third by number of Uniqlo outlets behind Japan and China. There were 186 Uniqlo stores in South Korea as of February, out of a total 1,311 overseas shops. In the 12 months ended Aug. 18, the company posted sales of about 140 billion yen ($1.32 billion). Along with the GU brand, Uniqlo has won a following among young Koreans.

Fast Retailing has closed one South Korean outlet since July, and two more are slated for closure. A company representative said the stores are being shut because of expiredleases and a shopping center being closed.

Uniqlo opened its first store in South Korea in 2005 in partnership with Lotte Group. One Uniqlo executive suggested Fast Retailing's founder, Tadashi Yanai, has warm feelings toward South Korea and Lotte because "the country was his first success overseas."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media