TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing announced a record annual profit on Thursday, as most of the casual clothing retailer's markets rebounded from the COVID pandemic.

The Japanese fashion group said it expected a further rise of more than 15% in revenues in the current fiscal year to August 2023. But it said in a statement that the "business environment continues to be severe in light of progressive inflation and the rapid depreciation of the yen" and said net income would fall.