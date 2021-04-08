ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing reports 23% rise in operating profit

Japanese fashion retailer keeps full-year sales forecast on track

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing reported a rise in half-year profit.   © Getty Images
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posted an operating profit of 167.9 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the first half of this fiscal year, up 23% from a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Strong results in Japan and greater China helped the casual wear specialist to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with declining sales in most regions.

Fast slightly raised its forecast for the 12 months that will end in August. It now expects revenue to increase 10% from the previous fiscal year to 2.21 trillion yen, and operating profit to rise more than 70% to 255 billion yen. Previously, the forecasts were 2.2 trillion yen and 245 billion yen, respectively.

In the six-month period to the end of February the group's consolidated revenue declined 0.5% to 1.2 trillion yen compared with the same period a year ago.

Fast said Uniqlo exceeded expectations in Japan, where revenues rose 6.2% from the same period a year ago to 492.5 billion yen, while operating profit rose 36.6% to 97.8 billion yen. Online sales in Japan rose 40%.

Uniqlo's international division reported a decline in sales but a rise in profit due to better margins in East Asia. Revenue for the segment fell 3.6% year-on-year to 521.8 billion yen, while operating profit increased 25.9% to 67 billion yen.

In February, the value of Fast reached 10.87 trillion yen ($103 billion), topping Zara's Spanish parent Inditex as the most valuable in the global apparel industry.

But it has recently been sucked into the unrest in Myanmar, where two supplier factories were set on fire last month.

