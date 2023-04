TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing has raised its revenue forecast for the year through August after the ending of China’s COVID restrictions gave a sharp boost to the company's sales.

The Japanese fast-fashion giant said on Thursday it now expects full-year revenue of 2.68 trillion yen ($20 billion), up 16% from the previous year’s result. Its previous full-year forecast, in January, was for a 2.65 trillion yen total.