TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday announced that it expects its net profit to reach 310 billion yen ($2 billion) for the year ending next August -- a record high for the fourth consecutive year -- as strong Chinese demand continues to push up Uniqlo's overseas business.

The company forecasts its operating profit to reach 450 billion yen, up 18% through next year. It expects its sales to increase by 10% to 3 trillion yen.