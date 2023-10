TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday reported a record operating profit of 381 billion yen ($2.5 billion) for the full year through August, up 28% from the previous year, mainly due to higher sales of Uniqlo products in China as people began shopping again after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

The Japanese casual clothier reported sales of 2.7 trillion yen, up 20% from the previous fiscal year, and a net profit of 296 billion yen, up 8%.