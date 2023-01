TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reported Thursday a net profit of 85 billion yen ($646 million) for the September to November quarter, the first three months of its fiscal year, down 9.1% from the year-earlier period.

The casual clothing retailer's profit fell short of analysts' expectations as compiled by Refinitiv. The consensus forecast was for net income of around 90 billion yen, down from a record 93.5 billion yen for the year-earlier quarter.