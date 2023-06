TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's ambitious goal of more than tripling sales to 10 trillion yen ($71 billion) in 10 years faces a stumbling block in China, where it is being snubbed by young shoppers in what had been a top-earning market.

"This definitely does not mean that we are losing confidence in the greater China region," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki said when asked about a relatively weak forecast for the region in an earnings briefing in April.