BANGKOK -- Major garment and footwear producers in Southeast Asia have seen their trade to the United States drop this year as high inflation cuts into consumers' budgets, with industry insiders and experts warning of further gloom ahead.

Shipments of apparel and footwear from manufacturers in Cambodia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Vietnam fell between 20% and 30% by value during the first four months of this year, according to a Nikkei Asia analysis of the latest U.S. customs data.