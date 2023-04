NEW YORK -- Colossal Biosciences, a startup seeking to reverse extinction using gene editing and other technologies, is "on track to have our first woolly mammoth calves by 2028," CEO Ben Lamm told Nikkei.

Targeting species driven to extinction by humans, the company is working to "de-extinct" -- or recreate new versions of extinct species -- the woolly mammoth, the dodo and the Tasmanian tiger.