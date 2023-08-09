China retains crown in scientific papers, widens lead over U.S.

TOKYO -- China has maintained its global lead in three measures of the quantity and quality of scientific research papers, a report from Japan's education ministry shows, a testament to the country's increasingly independent research system that does not rely on the West.

The annual report released Tuesday, based on data from British firm Clarivate, centered on 2020 figures, taking the three-year average through 2021. China produced 24.6% of all papers published worldwide -- a margin of 8.5 percentage points above the U.S. -- and nearly 30% of the top 10% and 1% most-cited publications.