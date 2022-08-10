ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers

Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters

The economic and technological rivalry between China and the U.S. only continues to grow.
RYOSUKE MATSUZOE, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- China now leads the world both in the number of scientific research papers as well as most cited papers, a report from Japan's science and technology ministry shows, which is expected to bolster the competitiveness of its economy and industries in the future.

Research papers are considered higher quality the more they are cited by others. Chinese research accounted for 27.2%, or 4,744, of the world's top 1% of most cited papers, overtaking the U.S. at 24.9%, or 4,330. The U.K. came in third at 5.5%.

