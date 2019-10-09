ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Science

Japan's Yoshino wins Nobel Prize for lithium-ion battery work

Researcher shares award with US scientists for pioneering 'rechargeable world'

Nikkei staff writers
Asahi Kasei Honorary Fellow Dr. Akira Yoshino speaks at a news conference in Tokyo after winning the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Oct. 9. (Photo by Kento Awashima)

TOKYO -- The 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded jointly to Japanese researcher Akira Yoshino and American researchers John B. Goodenough and M. Stanley Whittingham for their development of lithium-ion batteries, helping to create a "rechargeable world," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in a wide array of devices, including smartphones and electric vehicles.

Yoshino, 71, is an honorary fellow at Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei.

Whittingham, a distinguished professor at Bingham University in New York, developed the first functional lithium-ion battery in the early 1970s. The 97-year-old Goodenough, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, was responsible for increasing the battery's power.

Yoshino used lithium ion, which is safer than pure lithium used in the past, and created the basis for today's lithium-ion battery. He applied for a patent in 1985.

Lithium-ion batteries were first commercialized by Sony in 1991.

