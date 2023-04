TOKYO -- Japanese startup ispace said on Wednesday that its attempt to make the first touchdown on the moon with a private probe had failed after it lost contact with its lunar lander.

"We do not anticipate a recovery in communications and have determined that it will be difficult to complete [the mission]," the company said. It is possible that the aircraft did not decelerate sufficiently as it tried to land, and crashed into the moon's surface, damaging it, according to ispace.