TOKYO -- Japanese startup ispace's attempt to be the first private company to land a craft on the moon ended in failure on Wednesday, but it said the valuable data collected throughout the craft's four-and-a-half-month journey will help it prepare another attempt next year.

"As a private business, we have customers, and we regret that we did not meet their expectations," said ispace Chief Technology Officer Ryo Ujiie at a press conference on Wednesday.