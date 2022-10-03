ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Science

Japanese research finds most effective way to put baby to sleep

'Carry and walk' for 5 minutes, then hold in arms for 8 more

The tests were conducted with 21 babies and their parents in Japan, Italy and elsewhere.   © Reuters
TATSUYA OZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- If your baby is crying heavily, carrying the child as you walk for five minutes is an effective way to calm the infant and induce sleep, researchers led by Kumi Kuroda of Japan's national scientific institute Riken have found.

Letting that baby sleep in your arms for another eight minutes helps prevent the child from waking once put in bed, said the international research team, which experimented in search of the best way to put infants to sleep. The experiments were done with 21 babies, seven months or younger, and their parents in countries including Japan and Italy during daylight.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close