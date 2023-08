TOKYO -- Scientists around the world are scrambling to verify potentially groundbreaking claims of a new material said to act as a superconductor at room temperature, which, if proven, could revolutionize energy systems and other technologies.

In July, researchers at the Quantum Energy Research Center in South Korea posted papers outlining their findings on the material -- which they dubbed LK-99 -- on a server for academic research called arXiv. The papers have not gone through peer review.