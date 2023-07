TOKYO -- A small flying robot capable of achieving lift in a low-air density environment has been developed by a Japanese research group, a breakthrough that could have applications in the exploration of hard to reach places on Mars.

The group including researchers at Japan's Shinshu University designed the robot inspired by hummingbird movements. Robo-hummingbird Shinshu has a wingspan of about 30 centimeters and weighs 13 grams.