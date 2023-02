TOKYO -- A team of researchers led by Shinji Kasai, director of the Department of Medical Entomology at Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases, has warned about an increasing number of insecticide-resistant mosquitoes in Southeast Asia.

The warning comes after the team found a new genetic mutation that makes Aedes aegypti mosquitoes -- also known as yellow fever or dengue mosquitoes -- more resistant to common insecticides.