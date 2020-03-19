ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
SoftBank

SoftBank Group falls 17% after Uber plunges and WeWork worries

Market cap of Japanese giant dips below 7 trillion yen

NANA SHIBATA and WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Markets are losing confidence in Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group, as its flagship Vision Fund continues to be hammered by shaky investments.

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group shares tumbled 17% on Thursday, marking a seven-day losing streak after exposure to Uber and WeWork weighed on forecasts for the group.

Shares breached the 3,000-yen mark for the first time since August 2016.

The intraday fall was the worst in 20 years and far steeper than the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, which slipped 1.04% on the day.

Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute, said the drop was mainly attributed to WeWork's ongoing troubles and Uber Technologies' steep 21.6% plunge in the U.S. on Wednesday -- the ride-hailer's largest intraday loss since it listed in May 2019.

Both companies are part of SoftBank's Vision Fund investment vehicle. Their troubles helped push group shares down by 20% at one point on the day.

Uber said it will hold a teleconference later on Thursday, while SoftBank said on Tuesday it was reviewing its plan to buy $3 billion worth of shares from WeWork, its troubled U.S. office-share.

The Japanese group's market capitalization dropped below 7 trillion yen for the first time in 3 years and 4 months.

SoftBank's fall was also affected by a negative credit rating outlook published on Tuesday by S&P Global Rating.

"The selling is coming from foreign investors who are concerned about overleveraged companies," said Tomoichiro Kubota, an analyst at Matsui Securities.

