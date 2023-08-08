ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank

SoftBank Group narrows loss as Vision Fund rebounds

Masayoshi Son's group posts $33bn net loss, 3rd straight quarter in red

Tech stocks are bouncing back, helping erase losses for SoftBank's flagship Vision Fund. (Photo by Hiroki Endo)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($33 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year on year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.

According to the company's financial statement, pretax profit from the Vision Fund, which includes the Latin America Fund, was 61 billion yen for the quarter, partially reversing a loss of 2.33 trillion yen, last year. However the Japanese investment giant suffered from foreign exchange losses, with the weak yen inflating the value of its dollar-denominated debt.

