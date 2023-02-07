ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank

SoftBank Group reports $5.9bn loss amid tech downturn

Oct.-Dec. earnings show Vision Fund continues to suffer from tough market

SoftBank Group's CFO, Yoshimitsu Goto, is scheduled to explain the company's latest results at a news conference starting at 4.30 p.m. on Feb. 7.   © AFP/Jiji
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a net loss of 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) for the three months through December, as its Vision Fund business suffered from the tech market downturn, marking the company's first loss in two quarters.

According to its financial statement, the Japanese group's loss on its Vision Fund investments reached 730 billion yen for the quarter, as its portfolio startups continued to face a challenging environment stemming from rising interest rates and a worsening global economic outlook.

Read Next

Latest On SoftBank

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close