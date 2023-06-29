ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank

SoftBank Group subsidiary to make generative AI for companies

Telecommunications arm to invest $138m in supercomputer-like equipment

SoftBank is already developing a "large language model" for its AI. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's domestic telecommunications arm, SoftBank, will develop its own generative artificial intelligence (AI), Nikkei has learned, as the business of providing AI to companies for specific applications starts to spread in Japan's private sector.

SoftBank will invest 20 billion yen ($138 million) in computing infrastructure equivalent to a supercomputer equipped with a graphics processing unit from U.S. chip designer Nvidia. The computing infrastructure is expected to be one of the most powerful among Japanese companies. Such equipment is indispensable for processing the vast amounts of data needed to develop cutting-edge AI.

