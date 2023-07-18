ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank

SoftBank Vision Fund invests in U.K. insurtech Tractable

Privately held company with propriety AI reached unicorn status in 2021

SoftBank Group, which had taken a defensive stance against the backdrop of recording heavy loss, now has started new investments.   © Jiji
MASAYUKI SHIKATA and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

TOKYO/LONDON -- SoftBank Group has invested in a British insurtech startup that helps nonlife insurers pay claims faster and with less manpower, Nikkei has learned, as the Japanese conglomerate emerges from a defensive crouch in which it waited out worsening market conditions by largely halting new investments.

The SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF), a group subsidiary that invests in artificial intelligence-related companies, was the main underwriter as Tractable raised $65 million. Several existing shareholders including U.S. venture capital fund Insight Partners also came aboard as underwriters.

