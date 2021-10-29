ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
SoftBank

SoftBank Vision Fund makes 1st Japan investment with biotech firm

Aculys draws $59m as tech group diversifies portfolio beyond U.S. and China

SoftBank Group has been focusing more on smaller investments beyond the U.S. and China in its second Vision Fund. (Photo by Yoichi Iwata)
MASAAKI KUDO and TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's Vision Fund has invested in a Japanese company for the first time, Nikkei has learned, as the tech investor accelerates a push for geographic diversity in its portfolio.

The Vision Fund led a 6.8 billion yen ($59.7 million) investment into Aculys Pharma, a biotech startup co-founded in January by Kazunari Tsunaba, the former president of the Japanese arm of Novartis.

Aculys, based in Kanazawa Prefecture, aims to bring sleep disorder treatments approved for sale in the U.S. and Europe to the Japanese market. The latest investment is expected to fund clinical trials and distribution, as well as data analysis on potential customers using artificial intelligence.

The original SoftBank Vision Fund, launched with backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, largely invested in high-value targets working with AI in the U.S. and China. It oversees $98.6 billion in assets.

Vision Fund 2 is supported entirely by Japan's SoftBank Group and focuses on smaller targets across a wider geographic area to mitigate risks. Its investments averaged around $220 million as of the end of June, about 20% the size of those by Vision Fund 1. The fund is making quick inroads into Europe, the Middle East and Asian markets beyond China, and could ramp up investments in Japan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more